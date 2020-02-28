Moore Middle School students competing in robotics nationally

In April two Lincoln middle schoolers will put their robot and STEM knowledge to the test at a world championship competition.

Colin Nehe and Owen Forbes spent a week building their robot that they're taking to the worlds championships this spring.

They're perfecting their strategies for the competitions during robotics club at Moore Middle School.

Colin Nehe plays soccer and the trumpet.

Owen Forbes enjoys watching and playing basketball.

Together- they make up one of the best middle school robotics teams in Lincoln.

"Last year when I got into this I didn't think it would take me this far. Robotics is fun. I used to put together legos when I was small," said 7th grader Colin Nehe.

"I feel like this is really exciting because it really gives us a chance to kind of stand out in the Lincoln community," said 7th grader Owen Forbes.

The duo are taking their talents to Louisville, Kentucky for the VEX Worlds Championship at the end of April.

Robotics coach Rich Powers says this is the first year they've sent students to competition.

“Was not expecting to do as well as we did. It was a big surprise. These students work really hard, and they're very dedicated," said Rich Powers.

The goal is to have the robot stack the cubes in under 60 seconds.

At state earlier this month the two placed in the top three, that earned them a spot to compete against 1200 other students from 41 other countries.

"We both want to do higher than we're ranked. We're ranked 543rd. We really want to improve from that standing," said Forbes.

"We come in almost every day to work on our robot even though April 26th is far ways away you still have to prepare for it," said Nehe.

Now there is a cost for going to the championships.

Its $4,500 per team, and the Moore middle schoolers have raised about 12% of that

If you're interested in donating visit this link.

Powers wants to make robotics a city wide club.

He says next year they will have enough coaches and materials to have 12 middle schools involved.

