More COVID-19 testing to happen this week in Crete with mobile clinic

On Tuesday, Bryan Health officials announced another mobile COVID-19 testing clinic that will be happening this week in Crete.

At Bryan Health, to date, 4,262 people have been tested, of those 545 people have tested positive for COVID-19, more than 3,500 have tested negative and there are 170 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 19 COVID-19 patients, nine from Lancaster County, ten from surrounding counties.

Bryan Health officials say that's the highest number of COVID-19 patients they've cared for since the beginning of this pandemic.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said six of those patients are on ventilators, seven patients are in the ICU, four are in the Progressive Care Unit, and eight are in the General Care Unit.

"As I go to the store or pick something up, I wear my mask and I'm still seeing roughly 50 percent of the people in this community not wear a mask. You really need to do that and washing of your hands is so important and I really give a lot of credit to all the businesses taking extra precautions and measures, wiping carts and doing all they can to make a safe environment," added Woodrich.

Mobile COVID-19 testing in Crete

A mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. outside the City Utility District on 9th and Oak Streets, behind the Food Mart.

Recovery from COVID-19

Bryan Health officials said it's hard to quantify how many people have recovered from COVID-19 simply because not all patients are hospitalized or some are being cared for at home.

When it comes to accumulative admissions and discharges of people who tested positive for COVID-19, Bryan Health shared the following statistics:

74 people received care at Bryan Medical Center

2 people, of that 74, passed away

19 patients are currently at the hospital

52 people discharged, either in-patient or observed in the emergency department

All other positive COVID-19 cases are recovering at home in coordination with their physician

Bryan Health also highlighted one of the many successful recoveries that has happened during this pandemic by showing video of Eric Bluford who spent nearly 20 days at the hospital and was able to go home last Friday.

Elective surgeries

On Monday the hospital system began performing elective surgeries. Bryan Health officials say nearly a dozen surgeries were done on Monday and things went well with an increase in the number of surgeries happening the following day.

Hospital officials say they are monitoring personal protective equipment usage and they are still not allowing visitors.