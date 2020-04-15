More COVID testing coming to hard hit Grand Island area

The National Guard is coming to Grand Island to do at least three more days of testing.

Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson told Local4 Wednesday that the Guard will set up in the Fonner Park parking lot Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Anderson said a fourth day of testing was possible but not confirmed.

Anderson said they would be testing 50 people per day with first priority for health care workers and those who work at large manufacturing plants. After that the next priority would be people who have COVID-19 symptoms or who are referred by a health care provider.

Anderson also said that testing subjects have to be placed on a roster to be scheduled for a test. If you believe you may have symptoms and want to be tested you must call the health department first and be evaluated by their screening team. The district's phone number is 308-385-5175.

Anderson said over 1,000 tests have been done so far in the Central District including Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.