More COVID testing for Grand Island area residents

Grand Island area residents are getting more testing for COVID-19.

Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson said during a Thursday briefing that the National Guard will be testing on a drive-through basis through Saturday, testing 75 people per day. Anderson said they started with first responders and health care workers. They will now also have tests for patients referred from health care providers. Anderson also said that anyone else who wants to be tested can call the health department at 308-385-5175 to be put on a roster. She did not guarantee that everyone who calls would get tested. She said that persons have to be placed on a roster first.

During the same briefing, Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said that he toured the JBS meat-packing plant Thursday morning. He said the plant has made an extensive effort to equip employees with Personal Protective Equipment, provide hygiene and allow for social distancing.