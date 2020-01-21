Another round of wintry weather

It was another very cold start to the day on Tuesday with lows back into the single digits and below zero. The good news is that warmer, more seasonal weather is expected to move back into the area this week. The bad news is that the forecast stays quite active over the next few days with more rain and snow chances.

The arctic high pressure system responsible for some of the cold conditions over the past few days finally slides to the east, turning our winds to the south and southeast across the state. These southerly winds will usher in warmer air and moisture into the state through the day. Temperatures are forecast to rise throughout the day on Tuesday into Tuesday night and continue into the day on Wednesday. The warming temperatures could make precipitation types range from snow/freezing rain/sleet/rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

By late Tuesday, areas of snow possibly mixed with sleet are expected to develop across south central into southeastern Nebraska. Past midnight, precipitation is expected to be a wintry mix with snow possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain. This wintry mix (or mess) is expected to continue through the morning commute on Wednesday, so areas in south central and southeastern Nebraska - including Lincoln and Omaha - should plan for another messy morning commute.

By Wednesday afternoon, precipitation should begin to taper off and move east of the area and there will be a break, or at least a lull, in precipitation chances. It will be short lived as another trough of low pressure will bring in more snow and wintry mix to the area Wednesday night into Thursday, and lingering into Friday morning. Precipitation is forecast to start off as all snow, but with temperatures forecast for the middle 30s by Thursday afternoon, some rain and freezing rain will continue to be possible.

One big issue we'll face over the coming days with temperatures expected in the upper 30s Wednesday and in the mid 30s on Thursday is that we should see some melting as snow falls. Main streets and residential streets should see some improvement during the day, but overnight temperatures will drop back below freezing. We'll likely see some refreezing of melting snow and melting ice and this could potentially add some layers of new ice on already icy and slippery side streets.

Towards the weekend, warmer and drier air is forecast to move into the area. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 30s and by Sunday into early next week, highs in the low 40s are forecast for the area.