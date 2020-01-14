More flu deaths reported in Douglas County over 65-years-old

The flu is getting even more deadly in Nebraska. Four more people, over 65, in Douglas County have died from the flu, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Right now it is on track to be one of the deadliest in recent history. At least 2,900 people in the United States have died so far.

Two children have died in Douglas County, according to the department.

Overall, about 4,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported since September in the County and children are particularly susceptible to influenza B, this season’s dominant strain.