More testing, more positives

More frightening COVID-19 case numbers are likely in the future for the Grand Island area. But that might not be all bad.

In a statement released late Wednesday, the Central District Health Department reported that the National Guard would be setting up COVID-19 tests Thursday and Friday. Tests will be administered to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis between 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day at Fonner Park.

Central District officials expect to roll out TestNebraska in Grand Island on Tuesday of next week..

In a prepared statement, Central said, "More testing means more positives, but more importantly it means that we will identify more persons who are contagious and advise them to quarantine."

Central said that local, state and national public health experts were providing input on the district's efforts to contain the COVID-19 spread.