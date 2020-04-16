More than 200 grams of meth, 11 grams of cocaine found in SW Lincoln drug bust

Four people were arrested in a large drug bust in Southwest Lincoln early Wednesday morning after the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force got a tip about drug activity.

Investigators found four adults inside the home as well as more than 200 grams of meth, 11 grams of cocaine, firearms, scales, prescription pills, mushrooms, and suspected LSD and ecstasy.

It was determined that Terry Pillsworth, a 44-year-old man, was a drug dealer.

He was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of money while violating a drug law and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

The three other people inside the home also had meth in their possession. 63-year-old Donald Faughn, 32-year-old Megan Ixtabalan and 24-year-old Latasha Albertson were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.