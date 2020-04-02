More than 24,500 Nebraskans filed unemployment claims last week

Tens of thousands of unemployment claims were filed by Nebraskans in the week ending March 28, according to numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

From March 22 to March 28, a non-seasonally adjusted number of 24,572 Nebraskans filed a claim to seek unemployment -- up from the nearly 15,700 filed the week before.

Nationwide, a record 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, doubling the record set on week earlier.

According to the DOL report, the COVID-19 virus continues to impact the number of initial claims. Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus.

You can read the full report from the Department of Labor here.