More than $28 million in DOJ funds received by Nebraska agencies in fiscal year 2019

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced today that for fiscal year 2019 more than $28 million in 38 grant awards, from the Office of Justice Programs (Department of Justice) to various criminal justice agencies and non-government agencies. The funding covers a wide area of purpose, designed to combat gun, gang and drug violence, provide assistance to victims of domestic abuse and human trafficking, bolster the Sex Offender Registry and to assist in innovative reentry efforts.

“We have been very fortunate to receive these grant dollars into Nebraska to combat crime, protect the community, and assist victims of violent crime,” said Joe Kelly. “A good portion of these funds are shared collaboratively between government criminal justice agencies and non-government agencies adept at addressing the needs of crime victims.”

The attached chart reflects about 95% of the grant funds awarded to Nebraska from the Department of Justice through the Office of Justice Programs.

The Office of Justice Programs (OJP) provides innovative leadership to federal, state, local, and tribal justice systems, by disseminating state-of-the art knowledge and practices across America, and providing grants for the implementation of these crime fighting strategies.

