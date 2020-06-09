More than 50 Lincoln residents urge senators to take action against racial injustice

For the second day in a row, Nebraska State Senators were silent as citizens shared their stories of racial injustice for hours.

More than 60 people testified before the judiciary committee, asking them to take action against police brutality and systemic racism.

"It's up to you as our elected officials to create a Nebraska that takes care of all of its citizens," Nebraska educator Ruben Cano said.

People from all walks of life shared stories of fear.

"I can't wear a hat when I drive," said Jeff Stallworth. "I have to make sure cruise control is one when I drive the same threat that exists for every black man in this society exist for me."

A Lincoln mom of three mixed-race children shared a story of a police car pulling behind her, warning her kids she might get pulled over.

"His response was are they going to shoot us and kills? He's four years old. His innocence is gone because people in your seats have not done their job to protect our kids from that," Bobbi Taylor said.

They called for the senators to not just listen, but to take action.

"We have a problem staring at us," Said Kamryn Sinnicks. "It's not my brown skin or anyone's brown skin but the problem is the inaction of generations of legislators who have had the power to do something."

One Lincoln man, Marcus Larivaux said he knows what it's like to be afraid.

He said he's been put in the back of police car during a routine traffic stop to walk away without a ticket or an explanation. But he said what he's really afraid of is that this isn't going to change.

"We need a smaller police force a demilitarized police force," Larivaux said. "Cops that are held accountable for their actions, an understanding that the greater the risk of the job and the less room for error the more rigorous the accreditation process should be and most importantly, instead of putting more funding into the police department we should put that money toward making a more safe community where policing is less necessary."

Other ideas that were offered are to create a public database of law enforcement in the state that documents cases of misconduct or brutality.

They also said more money needs to go to schools and mental health as a way to help prevent crime.

One person also requested the judiciary committee to do a study into alternative methods of law enforcement and public safety.

But what nearly every speaker called for is for these conversations to continue.

"It breaks my heart," Cano said as his voice broke. "Because the work is not done. We can not let the work stop once the protests are done, once we decide to return to our homes and go back to our lives we cannot stop."

Senator Patty Pansing Brooks said they will use these ideas and work with speakers to draft legislation.

