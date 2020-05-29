More than $5,000 in welding gas stolen from Tractor Supply in Lincoln

More than $5,000 in welding gas was stolen from the Tractor Supply store, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

On Thursday, LPD was called to the store near 27th Street and Hwy 77 around 1 p.m. after an employee noticed a hatch on the outside of a cage which holds the gas had been cut.

According to police, 19 tanks of welding gas are missing, ranging in size from a foot to five feet. Police warned the tanks contain C25, acetylene, oxygen and argon which are said to be explosive.

Lincoln Police are asking anyone with information to call the department's non emergency line or contact Lincoln Crime Stoppers.