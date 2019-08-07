More than a dozen Lincoln people are recovering after carbon monoxide exposure

More than a dozen people in Lincoln are recovering after being sent to the hospital overnight for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said if it weren't for detectors, the situation Mercy Western Manor residents were in, could have been much worse.

"All the sudden there's knocks on our inside doors," Tom Walters, a resident said. "Then there were firefighters in masks and protective suits.

Tom Walters was in his home at Mercy Western Manor last night when carbon monoxide detectors started sounding.

"I thought it was just the battery but no, it was carbon monoxide," Walters said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue went to the apartment complex near Northwest 23rd and West Q streets.

At 9:30 last night, the carbon monoxide detectors were going off and at least two people were complaining of headaches.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the cause is likely a faulty furnace.

It says carbon monoxide levels got up to 220 parts per million.

To put that into perspective, a typical detector will start going off at around 25 parts per million.

"At these types of levels you'll begin to see folks have headache, blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, eventually unresponsiveness and potentially seizures," Nancy Crist, public information officer for Lincoln Fire and Rescue said.

The building was evacuated and 15 people were sent to the hospital.

None of them had life threatening symptoms.

Kimberly Erb wasn't home at the time, but her pet was.

"It was scary," Erb said. "I was worried something serious was going to happen to Tiffany."

Tiffany, her 10-year-old poodle mix, is okay.

So are the people who were hospitalized.

"That's why we encourage people to have carbon monoxide detectors in their homes," Crist said. "We don't want to imagine what would have happened if they didn't have them."

People we talked with say the owners are the ones who installed detectors.

We confirmed with Mercy Western Manor management that all of the units in this complex have working detectors.