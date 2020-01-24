Morrill Hall joins Museums for All, offers $1 admission for low-income families

The University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall recently joined Museums for All, becoming the first Lincoln attraction to do so. As part of the program, the museum now offers a special admission rate of $1 for those in low-income families.

"For us it's huge," said Rachel Culwell, a Lincoln mother. "It gives us a way to have hands-on learning that's different than sitting in workbook or text book...Learning should be something that's available to everybody."

Joining Museums for All is part of the NU State Museum’s effort to increase availability and access to science learning in the larger Nebraska community. Under the program, individuals and families receiving food assistance, identified by showing a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Electronic Benefits Transfer card or a Women, Infants and Children card, will receive $1 admission per person to Morrill Hall. The rate will apply year-round, including during special events such as “Dinosaurs and Disasters” and “Fossil Night Trick or Treat.”

“We are committed to supporting opportunities for Nebraskans to connect with the research that impacts their lives,” said Susan Weller, museum director. “The Museums for All program will enable more children and their families to experience museum exhibits and programs.”

Museums for All is a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Association of Children’s Museums. It encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly. More than 400 institutions across 48 states participate in the initiative. Partners include art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos and history museums. Those with questions about Morrill Hall and its participation in the Museums for All program may contact Visitor Services at 402-472-2637.