Most popular grilling foods for the Fourth

Over the next few days a lot of people will get together with friends and do some grilling.

Fareway Meat Market will be open on the Fourth of July (Source: KOLN).

We wanted to know what's popular this year and what's something that people are buying, that isn't typical for Independence Day.

One after another people lined up on Wednesday at the Fareway Meat Market to get everything they needed for the Fourth.

10/11 NOW spoke with the manager who gave us some grilling tips and talked about the hot items this year.

"We've been really busy all day,” said Ryan Zanker.

The manager says all day people have been lining up throughout the store to get their meat for the holidays.

10/11 NOW wanted to know what the big item is this year and the answer wasn't too surprising.

"Beef. We're in Nebraska, we do beef. right now we have our t-bones and porter houses on sale, tomahawk steaks are on sale,” said Zanker.

He says another things that is selling out fast is pork butts.

"We're going through a lot of those, with those having a lot of flavor for a pork butt,” said Zanker.

As for what items don't typically make you think of the Fourth of July, Zanker says they are selling a lot of crab legs. And also picanha, which is a Brazilian cut.

"It's the sirloin cap, and you cook it whole on the grill or on the smoker and that's something that's different that people don't normally see. And so a lot of people are really gravitating towards that cause it's something different and really tender,” said Zanker.

10/11 NOW asked Zanker what grilling tips he has for people and his advice is to cook at a low heat.

"Slow down and grill, slow down and smoke, it's not a race to get your steak done because then you tend to dry it out. So just take your time and enjoy it,” said Zanker.

The manager says if you don't see something you like, they can always custom cut in the back.

On the Fourth of July for the first time, Fareway will be open.

Their hours are from 8-5p.m. in case you get a last minute meat craving.