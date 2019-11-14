Mother is told her 8-year-old daughter is distraction for teen sex offenders

A Lincoln mother was told by a DHHS agent to walk a different way home as her 8-year-old daughter was a distraction to teen sex offenders on the Whitehall Campus.

Whitehall Campus is home to teen sex offenders going through a program to make them better.

The mother, Chelsea Mcgrath, said, "A male with a DHHS badge, came up to me and told me we would have to find a different way to walk because this group of guys is registered sex offenders and my eight year old daughter is a distraction to them."

According to DHHS, teens at this campus are not registered sex offenders, but have committed crimes related to sexual offenses.

Whitehall is located near 47th Street and Leighton Avenue in North Lincoln.

McGrath said the DHHS agent did not tell them properly, as her daughter was too young to know what a sex offender is.

"They should definitely be trained on what to say to a parent if they feel there's a threat," she said.

According to the DHHS website, the Whitehall program is mostly for teen sex offenders who are considered high risk to moderate high risk.

Mcgrath also says the location of the campus is not ideal, because there are three different elementary schools within a mile of it.

Mcgrath's daughter goes to Brownell Elementary, which is a half mile away from Whitehall.

"I feel like it was a really bad call for the city and DHHS to put it in that location," she said.

DHHS said it would like a physical description of the agent to correct his behavior. It also said 12 minors are in the program and are watched 24-hours a day.