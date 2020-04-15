Mother, son hospitalized after Omaha house fire

Omaha Fire and Rescue said a mother and son were hospitalized after a house fire in north Omaha on Tuesday evening.

A passerby reported the fire at 44th and Pratt Streets in Omaha around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, a woman outside the home said her teenage son was still inside.

Rescue crews found the teenager upstairs in the home. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The woman was also transported to the hospital for injuries from the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

