Motorcycle crash at 48th and Benton sends two to hospital

Lincoln Police responded to a crash at 48th and Benton Street Saturday night at around 7:40 p.m.

According to officials, a motorcycle with two people was heading northbound on 48th Street. A car, heading southbound, turned left in front of the motorcycle resulting in a collision.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. The driver is in stable condition, while the passenger is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car left the scene of the incident, but returned five minutes later. The driver of the car was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury/accident and DWI.

