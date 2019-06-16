UPDATE: Motorcycle crash on Highway 34

A motorcycle collision occurred near Highway 34 & Fallbrook Blvd. at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The area is currently shut down due to the crash.

Lincoln Police were called to the area at 2:51 p.m. for a motorcycle vs car collision. When they arrived, Lincoln Fire and Rescue were already performing life saving measures on the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was later was taken to the hospital.

According to officials, preliminary investigations show both individuals were going westbound on Highway 34. For some unknown reason, the two collided. The crash is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.