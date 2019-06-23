Motorcycle crash shuts down Vine Street at N. 30th

Motorcycle crash at N. 30th and Vine Street (Source: Abbie Petersen)
Updated: Sun 3:29 PM, Jun 23, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN)- A motorcycle crash occurred near N. 30th and Vine Street at around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. Due to the crash, traffic in the area has been shut down.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

