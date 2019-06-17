Motorcycle rider critically injured in accident south of Norfolk

Madison County officials say a motorcycle rider has been critically injured after their bike hit a farm implement Sunday evening.

Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk says in a news release that it happened on the Elkhorn River Bridge of First Street south of Norfolk at about 9:20 p.m. Volk says a northbound motorcycle crashed into a southbound pickup that was pulling a 14-foot mower.

The motorcycle rider was taken from the scene via medical helicopter to a trauma hospital in Sioux City. Their condition has not been updated.

Authorities did not identify the drivers involved.