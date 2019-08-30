Motorcyclist Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries After Crash

A motorcyclist is in critical, but stable condition with life-threatening injuries after a crash Thursday evening in northwest Lincoln.

It happened at I-180 and Superior Street just after 8p.m.

Lincoln Police Capt. Ben Kopsa tells 10/11 Now that the motorcyclist was traveling east on Superior approaching the on-ramp to go south on I-180. At the same time, a westbound vehicle was beginning to turn left to go south on the on-ramp to I-180. LPD says the biker swerved to avoid a collision with the vehicle, left the roadway, then crashed into a guardrail on the interstate.

The male motorcyclist, who's an unidentified Lincoln resident, was transported by Lincoln Fire & Rescue to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable, but critical condition, still with life-threatening injuries. The biker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say that speed does appear to be a factor. An investigation is ongoing and citations are still to be determined.