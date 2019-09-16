Authorities identify motorcyclist killed in Omaha crash

Omaha Police have identified the victim of a deadly traffic accident Monday morning as Connor Frillman, 21, of La Vista.

The crash happened at 72nd and Western Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

Investigators said a Hyundai Santa Fe was westbound on Western, turning south onto 72nd Street when, witnesses said, a Harley Davidson ran a red light while northbound on 72nd, striking the car.

An off duty OFD firefighter gave CPR until medics arrived. Frillman was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not hurt.