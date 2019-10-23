Motorcyclist killed after bike plunges off bridge in Douglas County

Omaha Police said a 29-year-old man from Bellevue was killed late Tuesday night when his motorcycle plunged off a bridge.

According to police, Patrick McNally was on a 2009 Honda CBR-1000R motorcycle that was headed north on Highway 75 just before 11:00 p.m.

Investigators believe McNally was speeding when the motorcycle hit a concrete barrier, sending McNally and the motorcycle off the bridge near the intersection of Railroad and Gilmore Avenues.

McNally was pronounced at the scene. He was wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

Omaha police said speed is the primary factor in this crash.

