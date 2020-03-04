UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed after Wednesday night crash

A motorcyclist has been killed and a pick-up driver has been cited for driving under the influence following a crash at 10th and High Streets Wednesday night.

The call came in a little after 7 p.m.

Police say a pick-up driven by 27-year-old Samuel Demmers was southbound on 10th Street and turning left onto High Street. That's when the collision with the motorcycle occurred in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue, with CPR being performed by LFR from the moment they were on scene. LPD says the motorcyclist later died at the hospital.

Police say Demmers was not injured, but was cited for DUI. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified, pending family notification.

Police say speed is also a factor in the crash, and that the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time. There was no one else with him or Demmers at the time of the accident.

Police are still investigating the crash at this time. Two accident reconstruction teams were at the scene for a few hours. However, northbound 10th Street, as well as High Street, have since reopened.

This is a developing story.