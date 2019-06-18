Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 75

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 75, at Ames Avenue in Omaha, during rush hour Monday.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, Omaha Police said.

A Honda SUV was involved in the crash; the rear part of the passenger side tail light was damaged, police said.

A school bus with students on board hit debris from the crash, OPD said. Another bus picked up the students to transport them from the scene. There were no injuries reported on the school bus, police said, and there was no damage done to the bus.

