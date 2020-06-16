Motorcyclist life-flighted to hospital after crash with semi in Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (KOLN) - The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist was life-flighted to the hospital after crashing into a semi Monday evening.
SCSO said the motorcyclist had exited I-80 and was northbound on Highway 31 when he ran a red light.
A semi was turning off I-80 to head south on Highway 31, according to investigators, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.
The driver of the semi was also hurt but the extent of those injuries are unknown.