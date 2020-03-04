Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash in south Lincoln

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital following a crash near 10th and High Streets on Wednesday night. The extent of the injuries are unclear at this point, but Lincoln Fire and Rescue was performing CPR when they first arrived on scene, according to Lincoln Police.

The first call came into dispatch at 7:09 p.m.

The truck was driving south on 10th Street attempting to turn left onto High Street when it crashed with a motorcyclist going north on 10th Street, according to Lincoln Police.

Northbound 10th Street and westbound High Street traffic may be impacted for the next few hours.

There were no other passengers on the motorcycle and the driver of the pickup wasn't hurt.

Two accident reconstruction teams are heading to the scene to continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10/11 NOW for updates.