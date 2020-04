Lincoln Police said a motorcyclist is in serious, but stable, condition after a crash in south Lincoln Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. near 21st and K Streets.

According to police, the motorcyclist was attempting to turn from K Street onto Capitol Parkway when he lost control.

The man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation continues, police said speed may have been a factor.