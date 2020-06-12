Motorsports Park Hastings set to resume races this weekend

As Hastings and Adams County continue to reopen during Phase 2 of the Directed Health Measure, the Motorsports Park Hastings is gearing up for sixty motorcyclists to race this weekend.

In mid March when things began closing down, several planned events for MPH were cancelled. Six motorcycle races were scheduled for the Spring and Summer, but now some of those have been rescheduled for late Summer and early Fall.

Former owner, now Events Manager, George Anderson says "our main focus is safety." With motorsports, there is inherent risk for participants, and they have included COVID19 guidelines in their waivers for participants. "All of our medical people there are CDC approved for COVID19 transport and handling all of those things. I mean, it's pretty important."

Anderson also said that they have broken from their usual drivers meetings ahead of races, and now do them virtually. "Everything's virtual, it's all been emailed out, everything. The only thing they'll do tomorrow is stop and pick up a transponder, keep track of their time, and sign a waiver, and they're done. There's no group meetings or anything."

Most events at MPH are rented out to the racers, so there isn't usually a large crowd of spectators outside of those who travel with the participants. Even still, they are making efforts to protect all who are there and maintain social distance during the race.