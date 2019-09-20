Move More Lincoln keeps older adults dancing

Keeping older adults moving through unique dance lessons, it's all part of the Move More Lincoln Wellness Series.

The Movement to Music Class is meant to be like any typical dance class, except this one is in chairs. (Source: Madison Pitsch)

The Movement to Music Class is meant to be like any typical dance class, except this one is in chairs.

"It's based in the arts," said teacher Ruth Davidson Hahn, the president and artistic director of Ruth Davidson Hahn & Company. "It's rigorous, creative and we explore different dance techniques. What dancers train to do has many benefits for people."

Lincoln Parks and Rec and the Community Health and Endowment put on the class where they warm-up, stretch, and even learn choreography for a routine at the end of the class. \

"It exercises the cognitive processes of the brain, but more than that, dance connects mind, body and spirit," said Davidson Hahn.

Dancers say the classes are good for their brains and bodies.

"It does make me think," said Karen McWilliams, a dancer. "I think hearing somebody say something new and that we're going to do 'this, this, this, this,' and then having to execute it immediately, that's good for my brain. So it's good for my brain as well as my joints and my muscles."

The classes are completely free. Movement to Music was just one option on "Feeling Fit Fridays." Next week is the last week of classes.

"There are ways of taking care of this body. For older adults, the body is what we have and we have to take care of it all our lives. This is in a way that I believe helps us to feel good," said Davidson Hahn. "But in dance we can also free the mind, with an aesthetic intent, with rhythm and flexibility and balance, and these things are beneficial for any age."

