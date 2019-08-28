Mumps case confirmed in York Middle School student

A confirmed case of mumps has been identified in a child at York Middle School. If your child is vaccinated against mumps, his/her risk of getting mumps is low, but it is important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of mumps.

Mumps symptoms include swollen glands in front of and below the ear which may last two or more days. Other symptoms may include headache, low-grade fever, and earache. Children who develop the above symptoms should be evaluated by a health care provider.

Mumps is spread by close contact with an infected person through coughing, sneezing, and direct contact with the saliva of an infected person (i.e. sharing cups, eating utensils, etc). People with mumps are most contagious three days before and five days after their symptoms begin.

Public Health recommendations include:

1. Monitoring students and staff for signs and symptoms. If anyone develops signs and symptoms of mumps, he/she should be excluded from activities, quarantined for at least 5 days, and evaluated by a health care provider.

2. Vaccinations for those that have not received two doses of MMR vaccine.

3. Good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of mumps.

Wash hands frequently

Always cover your nose and mouth when sneezing

Dispose of used tissues properly and promptly

Do not share cups, water bottles, eating utensils, etc.

The district says at this point in time, there is no reason to panic. They have met with Four Corners Health and are waiting for a recommendation from the State Department of Health and Human Services regarding school attendance for students that have not been immunized or for students that are more susceptible to illness. Parents can elect to not send students temporarily to York Middle School for safety concerns.

If you or anyone in your family are experiencing any facial swelling, jaw pain, earache, or for males, testicular swelling, you should refrain from public activities and contact your doctor or other health care provider for evaluation, even if you have been vaccinated.