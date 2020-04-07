Muchachos to open brick and mortar store

Coming soon, a popular local food truck will be moving into a brick and mortar store. Nick Maestas, owner of Muchachos, said this has been a dream of his for a long time and now they're in the process of making the store a reality.

For the last three years they have been serving smoked meat tacos and nachos out of the blue truck and will soon fill the space at 416 South 11th Street, which is currently the spot of Method Cycles.

"To have the support that we have is pretty humbling..." Maestas said, "It's great to know that we have great community support, we have great friends and family that have our backs, and then the people in the restaurant business have been amazing and supportive".

Maestas said they will still have the food truck, and hope to even have a truck in Omaha sometime in the future. Due to coronavirus, social distancing mandates and restaurant closures, the opening date has yet to be decided.