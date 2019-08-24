Mud runner gets medal and engagement ring at finish line

Today's mud run was chilly and extra muddy. It was the day Jay Potwin was going to propose to his girlfriend of one year, Haley Graupner at the finish line of her favorite race.

"No, I wasn't nervous at all," said Potwin. "I knew what was doing the moment we started this race."

Haley and Jay took off with the crowd from the start line at 10 a.m. The race was tough but they ran through the obstacles together.

"I had to lean on him and he had to lean on me, and it was for sure we were not going to leave the other one behind," said Graupner.

As they crossed the finish line, they greeted their family. Hayley had no idea what was coming next. Jay had an important question for her.

"I was excited for the race," said Graupner. "But I had no idea what was at the finish line."

Her family was relieved to not keep the engagement secret anymore.

"It was very hard. The hardest part was keeping the ring a secret from her," said Maryanne Potwin, Jay's mom.

"There is no one in the world that deserves happiness more than her," said Wendy Kahland, Haley's mom. "I'm always going to worry about her, but Jay is a great guy, so I'm really happy."