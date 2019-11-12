Mullen convicted of lesser charges in Hastings murder case

A Lincoln man pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and accessory to a felony in the shooting death of Hastings resident Jose Hansen.

Deante Mullen pleaded guilty to charges of attempted robbery and accessory to a felony. He could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

The judge ordered a standard pre-sentencing investigation where he will review transcripts from the Harden trial to see what Mullen had testified to.

Mullen's lawyer attempted to have the $1 million bond be lowered so that Mullen may attempt to find a job and do "normal things" before his sentencing. The state objected to the motion siting that his involvement with the Hansen case and what he is charged with should be grounds to keep him in the Buffalo County Jail in the meantime. The judge denied the defense's motion to reduce the bond.

The defense asked a substance abuse review be conducted at the jail in order to help probation officers learn about Mullen's background with substance abuse. He said this case had a lot of drugs involved.

The defense also asked to remove the no contact order between Mull and Katherine Creigh so that he may have easier visitation with the daughter they have together.

Mullen was one of three suspects arrested in the September 2017 shooting death of Jose Hansen.

Mullen was also a key witness in the recently concluded trial of Daniel Harden. A jury found Harden not guilty of first degree murder November 4th.

In exchange for his testimony in the Harden trial, prosecutors dropped murder and weapons charges against Mullen.

Mullen will be sentenced February 11th on the two convictions.

A third suspect, Katherine Creigh, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the case.

She could face up to a year in prison or a $1000 fine, or a mix of both. Creigh will be sentenced on January 8 in Adams County Court.