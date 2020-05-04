Mullen, Harden appeal sentences in Hansen murder case

The two men convicted in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Hastings resident Jose Hansen are appealing their prison sentences.

In February, Deante Mullen, 22, was sentenced to 19-20 years in prison for attempted robbery and 19-20 years for accessory to a felony. He was convicted of those charges in November.

Mullen was also a key witness in the trial of Daniel Harden, 23.. A jury found Harden not guilty of Hansen's murder November 4th. Harden was convicted of felony conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced in January to 40-44 years in prison for that crime.

The Nebraska Court of Appeals has accepted transcripts from both convicts to appeal their sentences. No hearing dates have been scheduled.

In a letter to the court asking for a court-appointed attorney, Mullen wrote in part, "I was just sentenced in your courts to 38-40 years. I do not think what I got was fair for what I did for the system and the family of the victim."

A third suspect in the case, Katherine Creigh, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the case. She was sentenced to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Hansen was found shot to death September 11, 2017, near West G street in south Hastings. No-one was convicted of murder in the case.