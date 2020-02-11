Mullen get 38-40 years in prison in Hastings shooting case

A Hastings man will spend 38-40 years in prison for attempted robbery and accessory to a felony in the 2017 shooting death of Hastings resident Jose Hansen.

Deante Mullen was convicted of those charges in November.

At the time his attorney asked for a substance abuse review be conducted in jail in order to help probation officers learn about Mullen's background with substance abuse. He said this case had a lot of drugs involved.

Mullen was one of three suspects arrested in the September 2017 shooting death of Jose Hansen.

Mullen was also a key witness in the trial of Daniel Harden. A jury found Harden not guilty of Hansen's murder November 4th. Harden was convicted of felony conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced last month to 40-44 years in prison for that crime.

In exchange for his testimony in the Harden trial, prosecutors dropped murder and weapons charges against Mullen.

A third suspect, Katherine Creigh, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the case. She was sentenced last month to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.