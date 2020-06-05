Multi-county pursuit leads to arrest Thursday

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Minnesota man following a pursuit in north-central Nebraska on Thursday.

According to NSP, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a trooper observed a westbound Chrysler Town and Country van speeding on Highway 91 near Burwell. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

The trooper initiated a pursuit, which followed the vehicle on Highways 11 and 183. NSP said during the pursuit, the vehicle continued driving recklessly and reached speeds of more than 110 miles per hour.

As the vehicle approached Sargent on Highway 183, it came to a stop voluntarily. Troopers then took the driver, Terry Schmolke, 33, of Shoreview, Minnesota, into custody.

Schmolke was arrested for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and numerous traffic violations. Schmolke was lodged in Valley County Jail.