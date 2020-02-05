One killed in crash on Highway 77 south of Lincoln

A 39-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 77 Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the crash took place around 7:47 near Highway 77 and Highway 33 when a northbound pickup struck a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced deceased.

The other person involved suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are still investigating whether seatbelts were in play and what led up to the crash.

Southbound lanes are still closed, but police say they should be opened within the next hour.

Police have not identified the victim.