Three people have potentially life-threatening injuries after crash on Highway 77

A three car crash happened near Highway 77 and Waverly Road in Lancaster County around 4:30 this afternoon.

Three people are believed to have potentially life-threatening injuries.

Two people, a 21-year-old man from Fremont and a 62-year-old woman from Fremont, were taken to the hospital by helicopter and another man from Omaha was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

A juvenile was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said most of the people involved were wearing their seat belts.

Sergeant Tommy Trotter said an early investigation indicates a westbound Toyota Corolla ran a stop sign and hit a Buick and a Jeep.

LSO is still investigating the factors leading up to the crash.

Around 6 p.m., LSO was about to reopen one lane of Highway 77, but says the department will be on scene for several hours.