Multiple COVID-19 cases linked to Western Reserve in Hastings

The South Heartland District Health Department announced four more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district on Monday. Two of those cases are linked to Western Reserve in Hastings.

That brings the total number of cases linked to the beef processing plant to 12, according to the health department.

The department says it's working closely with Western Reserve management to complete the contact investigations, provide recommendations for employee safety, and provide additional testing for their workforce.

On Monday, Lincoln Premium Poultry announced its first COVID-19 case at its Fremont chicken plant. The plant supplies Costco with millions of rotisserie chickens and employs 1,100 people.

