Lincoln Police are searching for multiple guns that were stolen from a house that was listed for sale.

LPD said on Monday, a 23-year-old man reported guns were taken from his house that was listed for sale near the 2600 Block of S 39th Street.

The man told police he left a few things at the home in the process of moving out.

He said two handguns, a .22 rifle, and a AR 15 were stolen.

Police said the house was shown to several people, and the investigation is ongoing.