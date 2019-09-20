Multiple loaded firearms found during I-80 traffic stop

Two people were arrested after seven guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on I-80 Thursday morning.

According to the Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office, a Nissan Ultima was pulled over near just before 10 a.m. near Mile Marker 393 and a search was conducted.

Inside the car, deputies found four pistols, two of which were fully loaded, and three rifles. One of the rifles was an AR 15 that was fully loaded.

The guns were found inside the trunk of the car.

1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana were also found in the vehicle.

Zachary Macomber, 27, of Annapolis, Maryland, and Drake Banks, 28, of St. Louis, were arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance.

