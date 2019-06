A fire in Lincoln on Friday morning has left the residents of the home displaced, Lincoln Fire and Rescue said.

According to LFR, crews responded to a report of a house fire at 5501 Fremont Street shortly after 3 a.m.

The fire was on the front porch of the single-story home, and upon arrival, LFR was able to get the blaze under control.

The people living in the home will be displaced for at least one night, LFR said, and roughly $25,000 in damage was caused.