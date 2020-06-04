UPDATE: Power outages across Lincoln

LES is reporting multiple power outages across the Lincoln area.

Right now, numerous outages are ongoing across the city. The biggest outage right now is in an area from Normal & A to 27th & South. Other large outages include the areas of 1st & O, 20th & Highway 2, 40th & Highway 2, 40th & Sheridan, and 70th & Cornhusker, along with over a dozen other outages.

There's also an outage in Waverly affecting close to 200 people.

As it stands, around 9,600 LES customers are affected by these outages, according to their outage map.

The outages are a result of the severe thunderstorms moving through the area late Thursday night.

