Multiple street closures begin Monday in Lincoln

Multiple streets will be closed starting Monday in Lincoln.

Street closures will begin at 8 a.m. at these locations:

- “Q” Street between North 11th and North12th streets will be closed for new water and sanitary sewer installation. On-street parking in this block will also be closed. Eleventh Street between "P" Street and the entrance to the Que Place Garage will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic to allow access to the garage. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, May 25.

- Old Cheney Road between South 88th and South 93rd streets will be closed for water main repairs. There will be no access to Old Cheney Road in this area. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, May 25.

- 33rd Street between “A” and Randolph streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily for tree removal. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, May 18.

You are encouraged to find a different route as digital signs will alert travelers the upcoming work. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones.