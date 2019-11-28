Multiple streets shutdown as roads ice over in Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department is urging all drivers to exercise extreme caution if they have to travel on Thanksgiving night. Multiple roads, including the Harris Overpass have been shutdown in Lincoln. The Harris Overpass includes West O Street from 2nd Street to 9th Street.

As the temperature hovers around the freezing mark, it's creating treacherous travel conditions. Lincoln Police have responded to at least 30 crashes within the last couple of hours.

The following stretches have been identified as very dangerous by Lincoln Police:

- West O Street

- Antelope Valley Road

- North 27th Street

- Sun Valley Boulevard

- Rosa Parks Way

Starting at about 7:30 p.m., multiple rescue units began being dispatched to crashes across town, many of them on bridges, overpasses, and the interstate. None of the crashes have resulted in life threatening injuries, according to police.

According to the City of Lincoln, 20 crews were deployed at 9 p.m. to apply granular salt pre-wet with anti-ice brine to bridges and overpasses. Once bridges and arterial streets have been treated, crews will focus on bus routes. Crews report wet streets with near freezing conditions.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.