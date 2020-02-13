Multiple vehicles involved in crash at Havelock and Cornhusker Highway

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at Havelock and Cornhusker Highway. At least two ambulances transported patients from the scene.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of the crash just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound Cornhusker Highway is closed at Havelock. Drivers will need to avoid the area.

It appears several vehicles were involved in the crash.

10/11 is working to learn more information about the crash. Stick with us for updates.

