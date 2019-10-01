Mumps are still a concern

Thought you were through with so called childhood diseases because you are a senior citizen? Like mumps? Think again.

Mumps infections occur among persons of all ages according to the State Health Dept. There has been a significant increase in the number of mumps cases in Nebraska. If you suspect a patient may have mumps contact your local health department.

The classic mumps symptom is parotitis...swelling of the parotid or other salivary glands lasting at least two days, but may persist longer. The swelling typically develops 16-18 days after exposure. Leading up to swelling, the patient may experience a low grade fever, headache, muscles aches, tiredness and loss of appetite.

There is no specific treatment for mumps except for supportive care of pain and fever. The health experts advise aggressive isolation for at least 5 days after symptom onset or until swelling is gone.

Consult your doctor even though a senior if you are exposed to mumps, especially if you didn't have the condition as a child. And even though you were vaccinated against mumps when younger.