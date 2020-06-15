Munsch signs with Brewers

Four days after the MLB Draft, Jason Munsch signs with the Milwaukee Brewers. Munch joins the team as a free agent following a record-setting career at Concordia.

With the Bulldogs, Munsch was a four-year starting pitcher. During the shortened 2020 season, the California native had a 0.00 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Munsch is believed to be the first Concordia (NE) player to reach professional baseball since the 1950s. The crafty right-hander was projected to be an MLB Draft selection, but the draft was shortened from 40 rounds to 5 due to COVID-19.

Munsch talked to 1011 NOW prior to the Draft and said he hoped to quickly sign a free agent contract.